Where to Find Tax Day Food Specials in San Antonio

click image Courtesy

Tax Day — yes, today is April 15 — is not a fun time for most Americans, but there's no reason you should miss out on local meal deals. Here's a few restaurants that are offering Tax Day specials to help you save money or (hopefully) celebrate life without the IRS. BurgerFi // Download the BurgerFi app to celebrate the end of tax season (or a filing extension) with a $4.15 double cheeseburger. In-store orders only; one burger per account. Grimaldi’s // There's nothing basic about enjoying a 16-inch traditional cheese pizza, baked in a coal brick-oven, for just $10.40. Papouli's // The homegrown Greek grill is offering a one-day plate lunch special, which includes a petite pita sandwich, salad and a drink for $10.40. Hydromassage & Planet Fitness // If you're looking to de-stress without eating your feelings, try a free Hydromassage at your nearest Planet Fitness gym. You don't have to be a member to use the online coupon, available here through April 20.