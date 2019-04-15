Monday, April 15, 2019
Where to Find Tax Day Food Specials in San Antonio
By Lea Thompson
on Mon, Apr 15, 2019 at 1:32 PM
Tax Day — yes, today is April 15 — is not a fun time for most Americans, but there's no reason you should miss out on local meal deals. Here's a few restaurants that are offering Tax Day specials to help you save money or (hopefully) celebrate life without the IRS.
BurgerFi
// Download the BurgerFi app
to celebrate the end of tax season (or a filing extension) with a $4.15 double cheeseburger. In-store orders only; one burger per account. Multiple locations, burgerfi.com.
Grimaldi’s
// There's nothing basic about enjoying a 16-inch traditional cheese pizza, baked in a coal brick-oven, for just $10.40. Multiple locations, grimaldispizzeria.com
Papouli's
// The homegrown Greek grill is offering a one-day plate lunch special, which includes a petite pita sandwich, salad and a drink for $10.40. Lunch runs from noon-4 p.m. Multiple locations, papoulis.com.
Hydromassage & Planet Fitness
// If you're looking to de-stress without eating your feelings, try a free Hydromassage at your nearest Planet Fitness gym. You don't have to be a member to use the online coupon, available here
through April 20. Multiple locations, planetfitness.com
