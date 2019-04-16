Email
Tuesday, April 16, 2019

Clementine Offering Passover, Easter-Friendly Menu Options

Posted By on Tue, Apr 16, 2019 at 1:44 PM

click to enlarge JESSICA ATTIE
  • Jessica Attie
There's not many San Antonio restaurants that offer dining options for families both celebrating Easter and observing Passover, but Clementine will serve a special spring holiday menu between April 19 and April 27.

Clementine's special "Feed Me" menu features fresh, seasonal dishes like the white mushroom salad, Ms. Julie's beet salad, Gulf yellowfin tuna, yukon potato kugel and a special flourless chocolate cake.

"Being a neighborhood restaurant, we do our best to meet our guests needs and desires,"said Clementine chef and co-owner John Russ, in a statement to the Current.  There's many Easter dinner options, but "there are very few options for some of our guests looking to observe Passover. We aim to give them a dining out option that may fill that void," he said.

Though the menu's meat dishes are not prepared in accordance with Kosher law, there are many veggie-centric options that can be ordered a la carte, or paired with a selection of specially-sourced Kosher wines.



Kosher wines can also be purchased to-go, in case you're looking to bring something besides Manischewitz to your next dinner party.

The complete menu is available below.
PDF Passover_Menu.pdf

Location Details Clementine
2195 NW Military Hwy.
Castle Hills
San Antonio, TX
(210) 503-5121
Southern and American
Map
