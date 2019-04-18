Chef Luis Colón Has Taken Helm at Barbaro with Plans for Special Easter Brunch

Chef Luis Colón has quietly run the kitchen at Barbaro for several months now, and he's bringing his signature savory style to Barbaro's Easter brunch this Sunday.
The special menu, confirmed by Chad Carey of Empty Stomach Group,
features accessible yet flavorful items like buttermilk biscuits served with honey butter and jam, roasted prime rib, trout with wild mushrooms and soft scrambled eggs as well as chicken liver terrine.
Chef Colón is well-known for his previous culinary endeavors including Folc — Texas Monthly
named the Folc Burger the best in the Texas — and its sister bar Park Social, before a fire and the resulting damage led the businesses to close in 2016 and in 2017, respectively.
He opened Bexar Pub
in 2017, offering drinks and a bar menu that included the Folc Burger, before closing for repairs last August.
Colón, a Johnson & Wales Culinary graduate, is a fine dining veteran in San Antonio, having previously worked at Bella on the River, Tuk Tuk Taproom and Biga on the Banks. The Current
has reached out to Empty Stomach Group
and chef Colón for comment.
