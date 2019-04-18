Email
Thursday, April 18, 2019

Chef Luis Colón Has Taken Helm at Barbaro with Plans for Special Easter Brunch

Posted By on Thu, Apr 18, 2019 at 12:08 PM

Chef Luis Colón has quietly run the kitchen at Barbaro for several months now, and he's bringing his signature savory style to Barbaro's Easter brunch this Sunday.

The special menu, confirmed by Chad Carey of Empty Stomach Group, features accessible yet flavorful items like buttermilk biscuits served with honey butter and jam, roasted prime rib, trout with wild mushrooms and soft scrambled eggs as well as chicken liver terrine. 
Chef Colón is well-known for his previous culinary endeavors including Folc — Texas Monthly named the Folc Burger the best in the Texas — and its sister bar Park Social, before a fire and the resulting damage led the businesses to close in 2016 and in 2017, respectively.

He opened Bexar Pub in 2017, offering drinks and a bar menu that included the Folc Burger, before closing for repairs last August.

Colón, a Johnson & Wales Culinary graduate, is a fine dining veteran in San Antonio, having previously worked at Bella on the River, Tuk Tuk Taproom and Biga on the Banks. The Current has reached out to Empty Stomach Group and chef Colón for comment.
