Kung Fu Tea Promises Free Boba, BOGO Specials for New App Users Later This Month

We're down to enjoy a nice boba or bubble tea anytime, but cold beverages are essential to summer survival in Texas. Kung Fu Tea is going to make your cold drink order much easier with a BOGO offer and free drink special on Tuesday, April 30.Customers must download the Kung Fu Tea app to receive an offer. When qualifying patrons purchase a drink in-store on April 30, they'll receive a second beverage for free. Here's the catch: there's a first-come, first-served policy and the offer is limited to one per person.Patrons can also use the app to claim a second tea special — one free drink — by April 30. Can't make it to a store? The offer will remain valid from April 30 to May 14. To find the nearest store location, click here