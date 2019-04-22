Email
Monday, April 22, 2019

Cactus Blossom Mission Heritage Dinner Celebrates Native American Culture, Food

Posted By on Mon, Apr 22, 2019 at 3:09 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY
  • Courtesy
There's an opportunity to experience San Antonio's indigenous culture through food, art and performance during the 4th Annual Cactus Blossom Mission Heritage Dinner on May 11 from 6-9 p.m. at El Progreso Hall.

The annual event, hosted by nonprofit American Indians in Texas- Spanish Colonial Missions (AIT), raises funds to protect the history and culture of the indigenous groups who once lived at the Spanish mission.

A special five-course dinner, curated by Chef Rebel Mariposa of La Botanica and Amado Casanova, executive chef at Todos Santos Ranch Lodge, will include sunflower risotto with wild harvest flowers, juniper-rubbed venison with nopal tomatillo salsa and a mesquite cookie with chile pequin.

"Many of these families have been here for years, and have been comadres and compadres for years, including the [two chefs]," said Karla L. Aguilar, Development & Cultural Arts Coordinator for AIT. "The menu itself will use the native plants of the area and honor the hunter-foraging lifestyle of the indigenous people who lived at the Spanish missions."
PDF menu_cactus_blossom.pdf
The dinner event will also honor Dr. Norma Cantú, an internationally-renowned Chicana writer and scholar, who has published both academic and creative works. Attendees can expect to see indigenous entertainment, raffles, prizes and a silent auction.  
click to enlarge PAUL CASANOVA
  • Paul Casanova
Funds raised will benefit the AIT initiatives such as free doula services for women of color, access to health and educational resources and fatherhood programming.



"[The event]is super affordable, but the quality of the food is incredible," Aguilar said. "These are well-known and respected chefs." 

General admission tickets cost $50 each, and are expected to sell out early. To learn more about the event or sponsorship opportunities, call (210) 227-4940.  Event parking will be free and available on-site.
El Progreso Hall
1306 Guadalupe St
San Antonio, TX
Central
San Antonio, TX
Community and General Services
Map
