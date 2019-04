Cactus Blossom Mission Heritage Dinner Celebrates Native American Culture, Food

click to enlarge Courtesy

There's an opportunity to experience San Antonio's indigenous culture through food, art and performance during the 4th Annual Cactus Blossom Mission Heritage Dinner on May 11 from 6-9 p.m. at El Progreso Hall.The annual event, hosted by nonprofit American Indians in Texas- Spanish Colonial Missions (AIT), raises funds to protect the history and culture of the indigenous groups who once lived at the Spanish mission.A special five-course dinner, curated by Chef Rebel Mariposa of La Botanica and Amado Casanova, executive chef at Todos Santos Ranch Lodge , will include sunflower risotto with wild harvest flowers, juniper-rubbed venison with nopal tomatillo salsa and a mesquite cookie with chile pequin."Many of these families have been here for years, and have been comadres and compadres for years, including the [two chefs]," said Karla L. Aguilar, Development & Cultural Arts Coordinator for AIT. "The menu itself will use the native plants of the area and honor the hunter-foraging lifestyle of the indigenous people who lived at the Spanish missions."The dinner event will also honor Dr. Norma Cantú, an internationally-renowned Chicana writer and scholar, who has published both academic and creative works. Attendees can expect to see indigenous entertainment, raffles, prizes and a silent auction.Funds raised will benefit the AIT initiatives such as free doula services for women of color, access to health and educational resources and fatherhood programming."[The event]is super affordable, but the quality of the food is incredible," Aguilar said. "These are well-known and respected chefs."General admission tickets cost $50 each, and are expected to sell out early. To learn more about the event or sponsorship opportunities, call (210) 227-4940. Event parking will be free and available on-site.