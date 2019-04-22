Monday, April 22, 2019
Tourists Get a Lei When They Arrive in Hawaii. Can You Guess What Reddit Users Said Texas Visitors Would Receive?
By Sarah Martinez
on Mon, Apr 22, 2019 at 1:20 PM
Once again, Texans have represented their home state well on Interwebs.
Tumblr user mapsontheweb made a map of the U.S. that featured the most upvoted choices for a Reddit question
asking what tourists would immediately receive when visiting each state. Tourists traditionally get a lei the instant they step onto Hawaiian soil, for example.
Residents of some states' used the responses to make light of problems (Pennsylvanians said tourists would receive a flat tire), but folks online knew better than to mess with Texas. Reddit decided that visitors to the Lone Star State would receive BBQ brisket and a breakfast taco.
We Texans sure do like talking up our brisket and tacos to out-of-state visitors, but it seems like a bit of a stretch that we'd be willing to give 'em out for free.
