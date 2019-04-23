Tuesday, April 23, 2019
MasterChef Junior Live! Stops in San Antonio This Fall
By Lea Thompson
on Tue, Apr 23, 2019 at 2:12 PM
If you were disappointed to see the local MasterChef Junior contestants head home early this season, there's good news: the hit TV show is bringing young culinary all-stars to the San Antonio stage this fall.
MasterChef Junior Live!
has announced plans for its first national tour with shows in several Texas cities, including a stop in San Antonio at the Tobin Center on October 13.
The live shows will feature real-time cooking competitions, Q&A opportunities and more. Casting announcements are expected to be made public soon, though it's hard to imagine a San Antonio show without at least one local contestant.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m. To purchase, click here
