Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 23, 2019

MasterChef Junior Live! Stops in San Antonio This Fall

Posted By on Tue, Apr 23, 2019 at 2:12 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY
  • Courtesy
If you were disappointed to see the local MasterChef Junior contestants head home early this season, there's good news: the hit TV show is bringing young culinary all-stars to the San Antonio stage this fall.

MasterChef Junior Live! has announced plans for its first national tour with shows in several Texas cities, including a stop in San Antonio at the Tobin Center on October 13. 

The live shows will feature real-time cooking competitions, Q&A opportunities and more. Casting announcements are expected to be made public soon, though it's hard to imagine a San Antonio show without at least one local contestant.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m. To purchase, click here.
Location Details Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
100 Auditorium Circle
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
(210) 223-8624
Theater and Concert Hall/Auditorium
Map
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Tourists Get a Lei When They Arrive in Hawaii. Can You Guess What Reddit Users Said Texas Visitors Would Receive? Read More

  2. Cactus Blossom Mission Heritage Dinner Celebrates Native American Culture, Food Read More

  3. Mexican Cookbook Author Diana Kennedy Donates Archives to UTSA Read More

  4. San Antonio's Carnitas Lonja Named Among America's Best Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurants Read More

  5. San Antonio Food Entrepreneurs: Meet James Vives of Brushfire Farms Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...