MasterChef Junior Live! Stops in San Antonio This Fall

If you were disappointed to see the local MasterChef Junior contestants head home early this season, there's good news: the hit TV show is bringing young culinary all-stars to the San Antonio stage this fall. MasterChef Junior Live! has announced plans for its first national tour with shows in several Texas cities, including a stop in San Antonio at the Tobin Center on October 13.The live shows will feature real-time cooking competitions, Q&A opportunities and more. Casting announcements are expected to be made public soon, though it's hard to imagine a San Antonio show without at least one local contestant.Tickets go on sale Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m. To purchase, click here