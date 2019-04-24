Email
Wednesday, April 24, 2019

Farm-to-Kid Food Class Heads to Il Forno this Saturday

Posted By on Wed, Apr 24, 2019 at 5:37 PM

click image DORĆOL DISTILLING + BREWING CO.
  • Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co.
Restaurant Gwendolyn is bringing its family-friendly food series — Farm-to-Kid II – to the community garden at sister eatery Il Forno on Saturday, April 27, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Young gardeners and wannabe chefs will get a first-hand look at a community garden, and learn how plants and leaves can be used to make a great meal.

Chef Andreas Imhof of Restaurant Gwendolyn and Vannessa Sanchez, owner of Teaness, will be on-site to lead the garden tour, and answer any questions. Attendees are invited to stay after the tour for pizza and a salad, made with ingredients from the community garden. 

Though the event is recommended for children ages 7 to 10, the class is open to adults looking to learn more about where their food comes from.



GA tickets cost $15 each online, without tax, but the class is limited to 30 spots. At-the-door tickets will cost $20 for children and $25 for adults, before tax. Call ahead to confirm availability, or purchase tickets here.
Location Details Il Forno
122 Nogalitos St
Kng William
San Antonio, TX
Pizza
