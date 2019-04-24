Farm-to-Kid Food Class Heads to Il Forno this Saturday

click image
Restaurant Gwendolyn
-
Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co.
is bringing its family-friendly food series — Farm-to-Kid II
– to the community garden at sister eatery Il Forno
on Saturday, April 27, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Young gardeners and wannabe chefs will get a first-hand look at a community garden, and learn how plants and leaves can be used to make a great meal.
Chef Andreas Imhof of Restaurant Gwendolyn and Vannessa Sanchez, owner of Teaness, will be on-site to lead the garden tour, and answer any questions. Attendees are invited to stay after the tour for pizza and a salad, made with ingredients from the community garden.
Though the event is recommended for children ages 7 to 10, the class is open to adults looking to learn more about where their food comes from.
GA tickets cost $15 each online, without tax, but the class is limited to 30 spots. At-the-door tickets will cost $20 for children and $25 for adults, before tax. Call ahead to confirm availability, or purchase tickets here
.
