Wednesday, April 24, 2019

Giant Ice Cream Sandwiches Arriving in San Antonio this Summer

Posted By on Wed, Apr 24, 2019 at 3:47 PM

click to enlarge THE BAKED BEAR
  • The Baked Bear
The Baked Bear, a San Diego-based ice cream parlor best known for its unique frosty sweet treats and gigantic ice cream sandwiches, is opening its first San Antonio location at La Cantera this summer.

Customers can expect a variety of ice cream flavors, toppings and customizable scoops and sandwiches — all made with freshly-baked brownies and cookies. The 970-square-foot store will also offer a seasonal ice cream menu and a rotating cookie-of-the-month selection.

“We have been extremely excited to open in San Antonio for some time now, but finding the right local partners out there was the key,” stated Shane Stanger, Baked Bear Co-Founder. "With Kenny [Alford] and his team, we will provide a unique and fun experience, while we serve the people of San Antonio our homemade cookies and craft ice cream, we can’t wait!”

The ice cream chain, founded by childhood friends Rob Robbins and Shane Stanger, has expanded to 24 locations nationwide, including two Texas stores in Austin and El Paso.



An exact opening is expected to be announced soon. To learn more about the business, visit thebakedbear.com and follow them on Instagram here.

The Baked Bear will be located at 15900 La Cantera Pkwy, Suite LS3320.

