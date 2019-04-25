The Good Kind Brings Monthly Poetry Series to Southtown Patio

click image
The Good Kind-Southtown
and San Antonio Poet Laureate Jenny Browne will kick off their monthly Sunday Poetry series
— bringing live poetry readings, botanical cocktails and cold beers to the restaurant's patio — starting Sunday, April 28, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Browne
, a Trinity University professor, curated the event series to feature a lineup of poets including John Poch
and Laura Van Prooyen
this Sunday.
Since opening in late February, The Good Kind-Southtown has expanded its menu to offer a selection of organic wines, local beers and frosty cocktails, as well as signature garden-fresh dishes and snacks.
Attendees are invited to grab drinks and meet the poets prior to the readings, which are slated to begin at 5 p.m. To learn more about the series, click here
.
