Thursday, April 25, 2019

The Good Kind Brings Monthly Poetry Series to Southtown Patio

Posted By on Thu, Apr 25, 2019 at 12:33 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / GOODKINDSOUTHTOWN
  • Instagram / goodkindsouthtown
The Good Kind-Southtown and San Antonio Poet Laureate Jenny Browne will kick off their monthly Sunday Poetry series — bringing live poetry readings, botanical cocktails and cold beers to the restaurant's patio — starting Sunday, April 28, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Browne, a Trinity University professor, curated the event series to feature a lineup of poets including John Poch and Laura Van Prooyen this Sunday.

Since opening in late February, The Good Kind-Southtown has expanded its menu to offer a selection of organic wines, local beers and frosty cocktails, as well as signature garden-fresh dishes and snacks.

Attendees are invited to grab drinks and meet the poets prior to the readings, which are slated to begin at 5 p.m. To learn more about the series, click here.
Location Details The Good Kind Southtown
1127 S St Mary's St
Central
San Antonio, TX
Contemporary
Map
