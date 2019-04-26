Email
Friday, April 26, 2019

San Antonio Bartender Has Fighting Chance to Win Bourbon Brawl Finals and $10,000

Posted By on Fri, Apr 26, 2019 at 12:49 PM

click to enlarge San Antonio bartender Raimond Lomeli is hoping shake loose a victory in Austin next month. - COURTESY PHOTO
  • Courtesy photo
  • San Antonio bartender Raimond Lomeli is hoping shake loose a victory in Austin next month.
San Antonio bartender Raimond Lomeli of The Edison Experiment will be among the five finalists in Austin for the Garrison Brothers Bourbon Brawl — a statewide bartending contest with a $10,000 prize.

Lomeli and the other finalists will compete Thursday, May 2, in a three-round "Top Chef-style" showdown to determine a winner. The victor will receive the $10,000 prize plus the opportunity to create an official cocktail for Dallas Restaurant Week, lead cocktail classes at Total Wine stores throughout Texas and guest bartend at Whiskey on the Rock in Las Vegas.

“The idea for my hometown cocktail comes from the fact that I actually have two hometowns,” Lomeli said in a recent press release. “I spent my childhood in Sasebo, Japan, and wanted to blend flavors that lived in my food memory with ingredients easily found in San Antonio. I called the cocktail ‘The San Antonian Samurai.’”

The Garrison Brothers Bourbon Brawl finals will be held from 7-10 p.m. at the InterContinental Stephen F. Austin Hotel in downtown Austin. Tickets can be purchased with a $20 donation to Good Bourbon for a Good Cause, the Garrison Brothers' nonprofit.



