San Antonio Chef Johnny Hernandez Shows up to 'Beat Bobby Flay'

Courtesy of Johnny Hernandez
Johnny Hernandez is the latest San Antonio chef to compete against celebrity chef Bobby Flay on the Food Network TV show, Beat Bobby Flay.
Hernandez will host a watch party
for the episode from 8-10 p.m. at his Southtown restaurant Burgerteca, on Thursday, May 9.
Those attending the premiere of Hernandez's "Something Fishy
" episode will be invited to enjoy drink specials including $3.50 draft beer (or upgrade it to a Michelada for free), $4 specialty beer and $5 wells and house rocks margaritas.
Hernandez — who built a culinary empire with restaurants including La Gloria, La Fruteria-Botanero and Burgerteca — is the fourth San Antonio chef to be invited to compete against Flay.
Jason Dady of Range, Steve McHugh of Cured and Geronimo López of Botika previously faced and fell to Flay in the kitchen, meaning Hernandez could be the first San Antonio chef to bring home a win.
