Monday, April 29, 2019

San Antonio Food Bank Requesting Donations for 'Stamp Out the Hunger' Campaign

Posted By on Mon, Apr 29, 2019 at 3:13 PM

click to enlarge SAN ANTONIO FOOD BANK
  • San Antonio Food Bank
Thousands of students and their families struggle with hunger during the summer months — a time without access to school lunch programs — but the San Antonio Food Bank (SAFB) will invite local residents to join their "Stamp Out the Hunger" campaign with a donation from their mailbox on Saturday, May 11.

Summer is usually a slow donation time for the SAFB, but "Stamp Out the Hunger" marks the organization's largest single-day food drive each year, stated Chief Resources Officer Michael Guerra. 

Local residents can donate by leaving bags of non-perishable food items next to their mailbox, so letter carriers can collect and deliver them to the food bank.

The Stamp Out the Hunger campaign launched 28 years ago, but has since grown to partner with letter carriers, residents and organizations in 10,000 cities and towns throughout the nation.



To learn more, or to donate online, visit safoodbank.org.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

