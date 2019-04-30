Email
Tuesday, April 30, 2019

Fleming's in San Antonio is Selling a $100 Prime Margarita This May

Posted By on Tue, Apr 30, 2019 at 1:09 PM

click to enlarge FLEMING'S
  • Fleming's
Have you dreamed of celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a $100 margarita in hand? That's a strangely specific dream, but you can fulfill that fantasy at Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar in San Antonio, from May 1-31.

The high-end steakhouse chain is partnering with Tequila Ocho and Baccarat to offer a $100 Prime Margarita — made with Tequila Ocho, Extra Añejo, fresh lime juice and Grand Marnier Cuvée du Centenaire — served in a Baccarat Crystal tumbler, as a memento for guests to take home.

The high price tag can be chalked up to the quality of the vintage tequila, which is sourced from a single vintage and estate, as well as the take home tumbler.

This isn't the first time Fleming's has brought the limited-time luxury cocktail to its customers, as the $100 Prime Margarita first arrived in restaurants in 2017.
Location Details Fleming's
255 E Basse
San Antonio, TX
5-10pm Mon-Thu, 5-11pm Fri-Sat, 5-9pm Sun
Steakhouse
Map
