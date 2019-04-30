Tuesday, April 30, 2019
Fleming's in San Antonio is Selling a $100 Prime Margarita This May
By Lea Thompson
on Tue, Apr 30, 2019 at 1:09 PM
Have you dreamed of celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a $100 margarita in hand? That's a strangely specific dream, but you can fulfill that fantasy at Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar in San Antonio
, from May 1-31.
The high-end steakhouse chain is partnering with Tequila Ocho and Baccarat to offer a $100 Prime Margarita
— made with Tequila Ocho, Extra Añejo, fresh lime juice and Grand Marnier Cuvée du Centenaire — served in a Baccarat Crystal tumbler, as a memento for guests to take home.
The high price tag can be chalked up to the quality of the vintage tequila, which is sourced from a single vintage and estate, as well as the take home tumbler.
This isn't the first time Fleming's has brought the limited-time luxury cocktail to its customers, as the $100 Prime Margarita first arrived in restaurants in 2017.
