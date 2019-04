Fleming's in San Antonio is Selling a $100 Prime Margarita This May

click to enlarge Fleming's

Have you dreamed of celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a $100 margarita in hand? That's a strangely specific dream, but you can fulfill that fantasy at Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar in San Antonio , from May 1-31.The high-end steakhouse chain is partnering with Tequila Ocho and Baccarat to offer a $100 Prime Margarita — made with Tequila Ocho, Extra Añejo, fresh lime juice and Grand Marnier Cuvée du Centenaire — served in a Baccarat Crystal tumbler, as a memento for guests to take home.The high price tag can be chalked up to the quality of the vintage tequila, which is sourced from a single vintage and estate, as well as the take home tumbler.This isn't the first time Fleming's has brought the limited-time luxury cocktail to its customers, as the $100 Prime Margarita first arrived in restaurants in 2017.