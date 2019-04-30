Email
Tuesday, April 30, 2019

La Panadería Heading to Northwest San Antonio for Third Location, Set to Open in 2020

Posted By on Tue, Apr 30, 2019 at 9:20 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / LAPANADERIA
  • Instagram / lapanaderia
La Panadería is bringing more artisan pastries and pan dulce to San Antonio.

The growing Alamo City-based chain will open a third location in summer of 2020. The new outpost be north, toward the Rim Shopping Center, according to a press release. More details, such as an address and menu offerings, will be announced closer to the opening date.

Owners José and David Cáceres have found local success with La Panadería, making it a go-to spot for locals and tourists alike craving artisan-baked breads. The brothers made their debut at the Quarry Farmers Market before opening the original location on Broadway in Alamo Heights in 2014.

"We want to continue sharing our bread cultura with another area of San Antonio," José Cáceres said. "We are ready to welcome guests in the new location."



The success of the pair's flagship bakery gained nods from the likes of Food & Wine, the Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and CBS News. The second location, which opened in summer 2017, is in the heart of downtown.

