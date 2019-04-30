Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, April 30, 2019

San Antonio Favorite Makes OpenTable's 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in the U.S.

Posted By on Tue, Apr 30, 2019 at 10:48 AM

click image CAPPY'S
  • Cappy's
Seven Texas restaurants — including Cappy's Restaurant in San Antonio —  made OpenTable's annual list of the 100 best brunches in the nation.

OpenTable Monday released its 2019 list of 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America, which used more than 12 million user reviews of more than 30,000 restaurants across the 50 states and Washington D.C.

The list was released to coincide with the approaching Mother's Day celebrations on Sunday, May 12, one of the busiest times for restaurants and a popular brunch occasion.

“On Mother's Day 2018, we seated more diners than any other day that year and recognize that celebrating mom is a priority for our diners," stated Caroline Potter, Chief Dining Officer at OpenTable.



Other Texas restaurants recognized on the list include: Brennan’s of Houston, Emmaline and Grace's in Houston; Chez Zee in Austin; Ida Claire in Addison and Whiskey Cake in Plano.

To view the full 2019 list, click here.
Location Details Cappy's Restaurant
5011 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX
(210) 828-9669
General Services
Map
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Food Bank Requesting Donations for 'Stamp Out the Hunger' Campaign Read More

  2. San Antonio Bartender Has Fighting Chance to Win Bourbon Brawl Finals and $10,000 Read More

  3. San Antonio Chef Johnny Hernandez Shows up to 'Beat Bobby Flay' Read More

  4. Island Fare: Jamaican Classics Get “Cheffed Up” at Jerk Shack Read More

  5. La Panadería Heading to Northwest San Antonio for Third Location, Set to Open in 2020 Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...