San Antonio Favorite Makes OpenTable's 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in the U.S.

Seven Texas restaurants — including Cappy's Restaurant
in San Antonio — made OpenTable's annual list of the 100 best brunches in the nation.
OpenTable Monday released its 2019 list of 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America
, which used more than 12 million user reviews of more than 30,000 restaurants across the 50 states and Washington D.C.
The list was released to coincide with the approaching Mother's Day celebrations on Sunday, May 12, one of the busiest times for restaurants and a popular brunch occasion.
“On Mother's Day 2018, we seated more diners than any other day that year and recognize that celebrating mom is a priority for our diners," stated Caroline Potter, Chief Dining Officer at OpenTable.
Other Texas restaurants recognized on the list include: Brennan’s of Houston
, Emmaline
and Grace's
in Houston; Chez Zee
in Austin; Ida Claire
in Addison and Whiskey Cake
in Plano.
To view the full 2019 list, click here
.
