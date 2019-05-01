Email
Wednesday, May 1, 2019

Chatting with San Antonio Food Entrepreneurs Francisco and Tomas Pergola of Cheddie's

Posted By on Wed, May 1, 2019 at 11:41 AM

Cheddie's
  • Cheddie's
Brothers Francisco and Tomas Pergola dreamed of creating the perfect snack — savory, crunchy and made with quality ingredients that could provide a healthy alternative to popular processed foods.

During his college thesis project, Francisco worked with dialysis clinics in San Antonio and saw how many patients struggled to incorporate nutritious foods into their diet, even at the expense of their own health. Eventually, the brothers created their dream snack: Cheddie's.

“Patients spend so much time on dialysis that they resort to snacking to satisfy their hunger instead of a full meal,” Francisco said. “We wanted something with high protein, low carbs, a great taste with real ingredients and left people feeling full. It’s not a Kale chip and it's not Doritos, but it falls somewhere in between, where it still feels a little indulgent.”

Cheddie’s expanded their manufacturing operations in late 2018, and are largely sold in stores outside of Texas, but snack fans can find an assortment of Cheddie’s flavors including cheddar, white cheddar, barbecue and garlic Parmesan — now available for sale on their home site and Amazon. 
Cheddie's
  • Cheddie's
However, the company has begun hiring a local team, and the brothers are eager to make San Antonio their official headquarters.



“San Antonio has always been very opening to entrepreneurs and people with ideas, and the food culture here is amazing as well,” Francisco said. “We really want to bring it back home and just grow our business.”

To learn more about Cheddie's click here.

