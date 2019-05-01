La Cantera Heights to Open New Restaurants by Summer 2020

click to enlarge
USAA Real Estate
and Austin-based firm CSW Development
Wednesday broke ground on La Cantera Heights
, a 19-acre mixed-use development slated to open in summer 2020.
Project stakeholders confirmed the development would feature new boutiques, businesses and restaurants including La Panaderia
and Burgerim
, as well as Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill
, a national chain making its first foray into the Texas market.
La Cantera Heights will serve as "the front door" to the La Cantera community, and further cement the area's reputation as a space to work, play, dine and shop, said Kevin Hunter, COO/CFO, CSW Development.
"This is a 100-year project, and we need to take our time to do it right," Hunter added.
Stay tuned. This is a developing story.
