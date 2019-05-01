Email
Wednesday, May 1, 2019

La Cantera Heights to Open New Restaurants by Summer 2020

Posted By on Wed, May 1, 2019 at 12:36 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY RENDERING
  • Courtesy Rendering
USAA Real Estate and Austin-based firm CSW Development Wednesday broke ground on La Cantera Heights, a 19-acre mixed-use development slated to open in summer 2020.

Project stakeholders confirmed the development would feature new boutiques, businesses and restaurants including La Panaderia and Burgerim, as well as Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill, a national chain making its first foray into the Texas market.

La Cantera Heights will serve as "the front door" to the La Cantera community, and further cement the area's reputation as a space to work, play, dine and shop, said Kevin Hunter, COO/CFO, CSW Development.

"This is a 100-year project, and we need to take our time to do it right," Hunter added.



Stay tuned. This is a developing story.

