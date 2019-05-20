Canna Chill's First San Antonio Event Offers CBD-Friendly Drinks, Eats and Community

click image
CBD, the non-psychoactive compound extracted from cannabis, has sparked a new industry — with food, drink and tincture products — that promise to help with everything from anxiety to epilepsy, without getting a high.
While the legal future of cannabis in Texas has yet to be decided, the U.S. CBD market is projected to become a $22 billion industry
by 2022.
Canna Chill, a cannabis-friendly group, is hosting its first local cannabis conversation, with CBD drinks and food
at Ivy Hall
in Southtown on Tuesday, May 21.
The event invites both CBD novices and experts to enjoy CBD-infused mocktails by Alien Botanicals
, CBD-infused appetizers by Tim the Girl
and a CBD joint in the Emjayze smoking lounge
from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
"For far too many years we've been fed propaganda about Cannabis, and it's time to use education to show people there are alternative methods to traditional pills and other pharmaceuticals," Walker stated in a press release.
GA tickets cost $35 and include CBD-infused bites, one CBD mocktail and one CBD mini-joint. For $45, ticket holders will receive two CBD mocktails, apps and a mini-joint.
You must be 21+ to purchase tickets, and IDs will be checked at the door. For more information, click here
.
