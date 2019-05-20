Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 20, 2019

Canna Chill's First San Antonio Event Offers CBD-Friendly Drinks, Eats and Community

Posted By on Mon, May 20, 2019 at 12:13 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / TWENTYSOMETHINGSA
  • Instagram / twentysomethingsa
CBD, the non-psychoactive compound extracted from cannabis, has sparked a new industry — with food, drink and tincture products — that promise to help with everything from anxiety to epilepsy, without getting a high.


While the legal future of cannabis in Texas has yet to be decided, the U.S. CBD market is projected to become a $22 billion industry by 2022.

Canna Chill, a cannabis-friendly group, is hosting its first local cannabis conversation, with CBD drinks and food at Ivy Hall in Southtown on Tuesday, May 21.

The event invites both CBD novices and experts to enjoy CBD-infused mocktails by Alien Botanicals, CBD-infused appetizers by Tim the Girl and a CBD joint in the Emjayze smoking lounge from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.



"For far too many years we've been fed propaganda about Cannabis, and it's time to use education to show people there are alternative methods to traditional pills and other pharmaceuticals," Walker stated in a press release.

GA tickets cost $35 and include CBD-infused bites, one CBD mocktail and one CBD mini-joint. For $45, ticket holders will receive two CBD mocktails, apps and a mini-joint.

You must be 21+ to purchase tickets, and IDs will be checked at the door. For more information, click here.
Location Details Ivy Hall
1127 S. St. Mary's Street
Southtown
San Antonio, TX
(210) 439-0030
Mixed-use/Alternative
Map
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

  |  

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  • Ivy Hall

    • 1127 S. St. Mary's Street Southtown
    • phone (210) 439-0030

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Organizers Behind Barbacoa & Big Red Festival Respond to Criticism Read More

  2. San Antonio's First Vegan-Friendly Festival Happening This Summer Read More

  3. First All-Texas Pale Ale Arrives at Southerleigh Read More

  4. Boozy 'Poptails' Program Returns to Hotel Valencia for the Summer Read More

  5. H-E-B Leads 'Retail Revolution' in San Antonio, Industry Magazine Writes Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...