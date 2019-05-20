Email
Monday, May 20, 2019

First All-Texas Pale Ale Arrives at Southerleigh

Posted By on Mon, May 20, 2019 at 2:21 PM

GIANT NOISE
  • Giant Noise
For most Texas breweries, hops — a crop that thrives in cool climates — is one beer ingredient that has never been sourced locally.


Until now, that is.

Hanks Hops, a Texas-based hydroponic hops farm, recently shared their first harvest with Southerleigh's head brewer, Les Locke. Thanks to the locally-sourced hops, Locke was able to create the first all-Texas ingredient pale ale beer, Texas Native Pale Ale, which is now available at Southerleigh.

The new beer marks a milestone in Texas brewing, just months away from the Craft Brewers Conference's arrival in San Antonio in 2020.



"Without sounding too pompous,it's pretty big because we have access now to commercial hops here in the state," Locke said. "This is hops, fresh-off-the-vine, that we couldn't get before. We're lucky to have that."

For beer lovers, the new pale ale offers notes of fresh citrus and pine with a malt backbone and a crisp taste.

In addition to the hops, the beer features other Texas-sourced ingredients like Maverick Malt from Wildorado and a Nueces strain of yeast from Texas Yeast Labs in New Braunfels.

