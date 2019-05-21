Organizers Behind Barbacoa & Big Red Festival Respond to Criticism

click to enlarge
-
Drew Patterson / Neptune9 Photography
The folks behind the annual Barbacoa & Big Red Festival have heard your complaints about the lines and heat at this year's event
, and say they're dedicated to making improvements.
In a post on the festival's Facebook page, organizers said they've been receptive to feedback from years past about the need for a bigger venue and more parking. This year, the fest moved to the Greenline SA, a move up from Rosedale Park, and brought more than 200 vendors.
A bigger venue meant more attendees, and much of the complaints regarded the long lines both to get into the festival and to snag food samples. Apparently, security at the festival collected more than 600 knives, tasers and "other weapons." Though the organizers won't budge on security, they do hope to add more entrances next year to reduce wait times.
Along with the lines, folks were pretty pissed about the water stations as they were spread out along the grounds.
"Another suggestion we heard from you all, is having more water and Big Red available," the post reads. "Although we never ran out of these items, replenishing inventory to beverage booths was a bit of a challenge getting through the crowds for which we now have several ideas to remedy this concern."
Now, how about all the folks complaining about the heat?
Well, that's just Texas for you.
