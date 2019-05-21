Email
Tuesday, May 21, 2019

San Antonio's First Vegan-Friendly Festival Happening This Summer

Posted By on Tue, May 21, 2019 at 3:02 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / SHOTSXGABE
  • Instagram / shotsxgabe
The inaugural VegFest 2019, San Antonio's first vegan food festival, will bring dozens of vegan-friendly food vendors, speakers and live music performances to Sunset Station on Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1.


The two-day event, hosted by local nonprofit Vegan Initiative Dynamic Association (VIDA), aims to highlight vegan food vendors, educate residents about factory foods and animal industry standards and inspire locals to live a more plant-based life.

"In San Antonio, we're seeing more and more people [who] are willing to try plant-based options," said festival founder Akeem Best, who opened Go Vegan San Antonio, a local food truck, with his wife Tara in 2017. "The local vegan scene is bigger than people think it is, it can be for everyone; you don’t have to be vegan to live a plant-based lifestyle."

The event will also feature cooking demos, free fitness sessions, family-friendly games and activities as well as prize giveaways.



Earlybird tickets on Eventbrite currently cost $5, and include a mini swag bag with vegan treats. Children under 12 enter free. To purchase event tickets, click here.
Location Details Sunset Station
1174 E Commerce
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
