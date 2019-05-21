San Antonio's First Vegan-Friendly Festival Happening This Summer

click image
The inaugural VegFest 2019
, San Antonio's first vegan food festival, will bring dozens of vegan-friendly food vendors, speakers and live music performances to Sunset Station on Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 1.
The two-day event, hosted by local nonprofit Vegan Initiative Dynamic Association (VIDA)
, aims to highlight vegan food vendors, educate residents about factory foods and animal industry standards and inspire locals to live a more plant-based life.
"In San Antonio, we're seeing more and more people [who] are willing to try plant-based options," said festival founder Akeem Best, who opened Go Vegan San Antonio
, a local food truck, with his wife Tara in 2017. "The local vegan scene is bigger than people think it is, it can be for everyone; you don’t have to be vegan to live a plant-based lifestyle."
The event will also feature cooking demos, free fitness sessions, family-friendly games and activities as well as prize giveaways.
Earlybird tickets on Eventbrite currently cost $5, and include a mini swag bag with vegan treats. Children under 12 enter free. To purchase event tickets, click here
.
