San Antonio Entrepreneurs: Oscar Perez of Tio Pelon's Salsita

Architect Oscar Perez was in grad school and between jobs when he learned how to bottle homegrown produce and make salsitas — influenced by his Norteño heritage with less focus on tomato, and more focus on bold, bright flavors — that he could sell on Facebook.
“I really didn’t start this as a business, I was just playing around,” Perez said. “It wasn’t until we got invited to [sell at a holiday marketplace] in 2015 that we got a lot of recognition. After the event, I went home and immediately registered the company." Tio Pelon's Salsita
was born.
Perez has since organically grown the Tio Pelon brand to include tomatillo, cremosa, an “Emma” salsita named for his grandmother and a special black label chipotle — all found in stores throughout Texas, including Central Market, Blue Star Provisions and Larder
inside Hotel Emma at the Pearl. Look for Oscar, his line of salsitas and three new products (including a special glaze) at local farmers markets and stores as well as the 2019 Texas Salsa Festival.
“We’re in quite a few stores here in San Antonio, Austin and small towns like Uvalde and Fredericksburg,” Pelon added. “I want to create an international brand — bring it throughout the United States and into Mexico, and hopefully other countries around the world. Right now we’re starting from this central point and expanding out.”
To learn more about Tio Pelon's Salsita, or to find a bottle near you, visit tiopelonsalsita.com
