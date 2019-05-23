Chefs Diego Galicia, Rico Torres Will Represent San Antonio at Hot Luck Fest in Austin This Weekend

Hot Luck Festival
, chef Aaron Franklin's annual Austin food and music event — taking place this weekend — kicked off festivities Thursday with some of the best culinary talents in the nation, including San Antonio chefs Rico Torres and Diego Galicia of Mixtli
.
Now in its third year, the festival will welcome back the culinary duo and other renowned talents including Sarah Heard of Foreign & Domestic
, Rebecca Masson of Houston's Fluff Bake Bar
and Abraham Conlon of Fat Rice
in Chicago. To see the full chef lineup, click here
.
Hot Luck has become one of the most celebrated and accessible annual food festivals
in the country. Despite its growth, the event hasn't strayed from its creative roots, it's only gotten better, the chefs said.
"Everybody is there telling different stories, and it's great to see [these chefs] and our customers outside of the restaurant," Galicia said. "What we're doing is different but it's still comforting; we still make everything with technique, time and care."
This year's attendees can look forward to great brunch dishes at Sunday's autoshow-inspired Coupe de Grille
, including Mixtli's smoked pork belly and cheesy grits, which feature a modern take on familiar flavors. The Austin Speed Shop will also host chefs including Christina Tosi of Milk Bar
, David Norman of Easy Tiger
and JB Gross of Loro
.
It’s always exciting to meet and connect with other chefs working in their element, Torres said. "For locals, this is an opportunity for a really awesome, one-on-one experience with chefs from throughout the country, and a chance to get really good food."
A portion of Hot Luck proceeds will benefit the SAFE Alliance
, a merger of multiple service agencies dedicated to providing resources for local abuse and assault survivors.
Whole enchilada tickets have sold out, but passes to individual events and all music performances, which range from $10-$500, are still available here
.
