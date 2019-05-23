Thursday, May 23, 2019
Taco Cabana Selling Bean & Cheese Tacos for a Penny Today
Posted
By Lea Thompson
on Thu, May 23, 2019 at 11:50 AM
Finally, there's a reason to use all those pennies you find. Taco Cabana is celebrating National Penny Day on Thursday, May 23 with a one-day special offer: a bean and cheese taco for just a penny.
Though bean and cheese is a go-to breakfast order, the special will be available all day at participating chain locations, limiting customers to one taco per transaction and visit. To enjoy this deal, guests must show the cashier the coupon with the
code TC323.
The popular taco chain will continue the festivities through the weekend, with daily happy hour prices and an expanded drink menu that includes new frosty drinks like the $4 Rum Runner, made with Bacardi Gold.
To find your nearest participating location, click here
.
