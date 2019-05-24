San Antonio Restaurants Offering Memorial Day Discounts for Veterans, Service Members

Local restaurants and bars are planning Memorial Day food and drink deals for active duty service members and veterans, not to mention some holiday menus civilians can enjoy as well.
Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar //
Participating restaurants are offering a 10% discount for active and retired service members and their families now through Friday, May 31. Multiple locations, applebees.com.
Bud's Southern Rotisserie //
Part of a larger Memorial Day celebration at the Pearl, this Food Hall spot will host a crawfish boil. Crawfish will be sold by the pound with the option to add on corn, potatoes or sausage. Noon-4pm, 312 Pearl Pkwy, (210) 600-3291, facebook.com.
Cover 3 //
A special Memorial Day brunch menu will be available, letting diners choose from chilaquiles, migas, green chili beef breakfast enchiladas, chicken tinga breakfast enchiladas and more. Plus, there will also be a DIY boozy bar where guests can make their own bloody mary or mimosa. 11am-3pm, 1806 N 1604 W, (210) 479-9700, cover-3.com.
Fogo de Chao //
Military members — both active and retired — can enjoy 50% off their meal at this Brazilian steakhouse. That's a prime deal, considering the schtick here is all the meat you want, carved table side. Here's an extra treat: up to three guests dining with military members can receive a 10% discount on their bill. 849 E Commerce St #393, (210) 227-1700, fogodechao.com.
Hooters //
Active duty military and veterans can stop by for a free meal at participating locations this Memorial Day. Present your military ID and choose an entree from a special Memorial Day menu. Multiple locations, hooters.com.
Logan's Roadhouse //
Veterans and active duty service members can receive a completely free meal this holiday from 3-6 p.m. That is, if you choose an entree from the $9.49 American Roadhouse Meals menu and provide proof of service. Multiple locations, logansroadhouse.com.
Outback Steakhouse //
Outback is going big — offering 20% of meals for military service members, police, firefighters and first responders now through Memorial Day. All you need to do is bring your proper federal ID. Multiple locations, outback.com.
Texas de Brazil //
Active duty military members as well as veterans are eligible for 50% off their dinner from Monday, May 27, to Wednesday, May 29. What's more, eight fellow diners can receive a 20% discount of their own. 313 E Houston St, (210) 299-1600, texasdebrazil.com
.
Twin Peaks //
Military personnel will be able to score a free meal so long as they order from a select menu and show their proper identification. Multiple locations, twinpeaksrestaurant.com
.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.