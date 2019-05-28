Email
Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Chef Adán Medrano Brings New Cookbook, Plática to San Antonio This June

Posted By on Tue, May 28, 2019 at 3:26 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY
  • Courtesy
Chef, filmmaker and author Adán Medrano will return to San Antonio for a special culinary event and reading of his newest cookbook, Don’t Count your Tortillas: The Art of Texas Mexican Cooking, on Friday, June 21.


The Esperanza Peace and Justice Center will host Medrano for a brief book reading at 7 p.m. The event, which is free and open to the public, will also feature interactive cooking demos, Q&A opportunities and a reception filled with dishes from the book.

"This food did not come from South of the Rio Grande," Medrano said in a past interview on Mexican-American cooking in Texas. "It existed hundreds of years before there was a border."

In Don't Count Your Tortillas, Medrano shares recipes and insight to the native ingredients, traditions and trends that define modern casero, or home-style Mexican-American cooking in Texas.



Attendees will also have an opportunity to purchase Medrano's new book on-site for $29.95. To learn more, visit the Facebook event page here.
Location Details Esperanza Peace & Justice Center
922 San Pedro
San Antonio, TX
(210) 228-0201
