Chef Adán Medrano Brings New Cookbook, Plática to San Antonio This June

Chef, filmmaker and author Adán Medrano will return to San Antonio for a special culinary event and reading of his newest cookbook, Don’t Count your Tortillas: The Art of Texas Mexican Cooking
, on Friday, June 21.
The Esperanza Peace and Justice Center
will host Medrano for a brief book reading at 7 p.m. The event, which is free and open to the public, will also feature interactive cooking demos, Q&A opportunities and a reception filled with dishes from the book.
"This food did not come from South of the Rio Grande," Medrano said in a past interview on Mexican-American cooking
in Texas. "It existed hundreds of years before there was a border."
In Don't Count Your Tortillas
, Medrano shares recipes and insight to the native ingredients, traditions and trends that define modern casero
, or home-style Mexican-American cooking in Texas.
Attendees will also have an opportunity to purchase Medrano's new book on-site for $29.95. To learn more, visit the Facebook event page here
.
