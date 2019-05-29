Email
Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Cocina Heritage Launching Monthly 'Paella Sunday' Series

Posted By on Wed, May 29, 2019 at 3:33 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF COCINA HERITAGE
  • Courtesy of Cocina Heritage
Thanks to sisters Silvia Alcaraz and Lupita Rivero, 'Paella Sunday' is about to become a thing for aspiring chefs and diners in San Antonio. 


The monthly event was inspired by the duo's past popups via Cocina Heritage, the sisters' local catering company, and their family's paella recipe from Galicia, Spain.

Starting June 2, event attendees will be invited to learn the secrets behind the Spanish specialty dish — made with seafood, poultry and pork — and enjoy a complimentary glass of sangria.

"Everyone is always delighted by [paella], not just the food, but the process of watching it made on-site," Alcaraz said.  "We wanted to bring that to the people."



Tickets for the hands-on class cost $30. Event attendees can choose to eat (or take home) a half-pound of paella for $14 or a whole pound for $25.

To learn about coming Paella Sunday dates and follow Paella on the Patio's Eventbrite updates, click here.
