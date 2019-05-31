Alamo Biscuit Co. Brings Creative, Brunch-Friendly Bites and Panaderia to Northwest San Antonio

click to enlarge
You can't rush greatness, and Alamo Biscuit Co.
— the new brunch-friendly eatery from chef Ceasar Zepeda of Sangria on the Burg and Ceviche Ceviche, and restaurateur John Vale — is worth the wait.
The Northwest side restaurant quietly opened Thursday with a selection of freshly-made flavorful biscuit sandwiches, appetizers and mimosa flight options.
click to enlarge
ABC's flaky, buttery biscuits are reason enough to visit, but its panaderia gives customers a reason to stay. While the kitchen prepares your order, stop by the pan dulce counter for housemade conchas, Mexican wedding cookies and some truly impressive empanadas.
Vale, who owned a Burger-Fi franchise that previously occupied the space, worked with Zepeda to create a simple menu that allowed diners to top homemade biscuits with everything from brisket, fried chicken and savory shrimp and grits, to smoked sausage with poblano gravy and queso fresco. Customers can top off breakfast or lunch orders with a fried egg, or add sides like the house tater tots and fries. The kitchen is currently working on a vegan-friendly option.
"I was tired of working for franchises; I wanted to do my own thing," said Vale, who approached Zepeda for help pulling off his restaurant concept. "Who better to help pull this off?"
click to enlarge
There's been high expectations for ABC since the project was announced earlier this year, but the new staff, with time, shows that they have what it takes to rise to the occasion.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.