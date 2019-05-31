Friday, May 31, 2019
Hotel Havana, Flora + Fortitude Hosting Four-Course CBD Dinner
By Sarah Martinez
on Fri, May 31, 2019 at 5:16 PM
Foodies loving the emergence of CBD-infused treats may want to consider a reservation for an upcoming dinner dedicated the magical compound.
Hotel Havana, Flora + Fortitude
and Chef Mariah Lange are teaming up for a special CBD dinner
. Each of the four courses will include CBD-infused items, such as a starter salad with an infused blackberry vinaigrette, a chili mint CBD chimichurri to pair with a steak or roasted portobello mushroom. Also on tap are CBD coffee and cold brew shots.
Tickets, which range from $95 to $125, for the Thursday, June 8, event include meat, vegan, boozy and sober options. Each option comes with light snacks to accompany the gluten-free dinner as well as a special "takeaway" provided by Emjayze Hemp. Call (210) 222-2008 to reserve your seat.
