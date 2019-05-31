Email
Friday, May 31, 2019

Hotel Havana, Flora + Fortitude Hosting Four-Course CBD Dinner

Posted By on Fri, May 31, 2019 at 5:16 PM

Foodies loving the emergence of CBD-infused treats may want to consider a reservation for an upcoming dinner dedicated the magical compound.


Hotel Havana, Flora + Fortitude and Chef Mariah Lange are teaming up for a special CBD dinner. Each of the four courses will include CBD-infused items, such as a starter salad with an infused blackberry vinaigrette, a chili mint CBD chimichurri to pair with a steak or roasted portobello mushroom. Also on tap are CBD coffee and cold brew shots.

Tickets, which range from $95 to $125, for the Thursday, June 8, event include meat, vegan, boozy and sober options. Each option comes with light snacks to accompany the gluten-free dinner as well as a special "takeaway" provided by Emjayze Hemp. Call (210) 222-2008 to reserve your seat.
Location Details Hotel Havana
1015 Navarro
San Antonio, TX
(210) 222-2008
