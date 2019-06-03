Email
Monday, June 3, 2019

Austin Brewer and Equality Texas to Premier Pride Beer Can at Friendly Spot Launch Party

Posted By on Mon, Jun 3, 2019 at 1:52 PM

COURTESY
  • Courtesy
This article was originally published by our sister publication Out In SA.

Circle Brewing Company of Austin and Equality Texas are teaming up for the launch of a beer in a rainbow colored can during a June 7 party at the Friendly Spot Ice House.

The brew, Fanny Pack Kolsch, is described as a “crisp, refreshing summer beer with uncompromising style. Righteously refreshing and bursting with Huell Melon hops . . . ”

According to the press release, the label on the can has been designed with rainbow flag colors in order to “take a positive stance against discrimination towards LGBTQ [people] and creates a celebration of the progress Equality Texas has made through their work to create a Texas where all are valued.”



Starting this month, Circle Brewing will donate $1 to Equality Texas for every case of Fanny Pack Kolsch sold. The beer will be sold in major grocery stores, liquor stores and convenience stores throughout Central Texas.

“Equality Texas is excited to partner with Circle Brewing Co. for the summer release of Fanny Pack,” said Samantha Smoot, interim executive director of Equality Texas. “This partnership celebrates the LGBTQ community, Pride season, and the spirit of inclusion, and we lift our glass to Circle Brewing Co. for their support for equal rights for all.”

“Fanny Pack has always been a fun and lively beer for us in the market and we were so thrilled to work with an amazing organization that is fighting for equality,” said Ben Sabel, co-owner of Circle Brewing.

Fanny Pack Pride Can Release Party, Friday, June 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Friendly Spot Ice House, 943 S. Alamo. Glassware and fanny pack giveaways starting at 6 p.m. Proceeds benefit Equality Texas.
Event Details Beer For All: Fanny Pack
@ The Friendly Spot
943 S Alamo
San Antonio, TX
When: Fri., June 7, 6-9 p.m.
(210) 224-2337
Price: Free
LGBT and Benefits
Map

