Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 3, 2019

Independence Beer Releases 'Freak Power' to Boost Texas Voter Registration

Posted By on Mon, Jun 3, 2019 at 3:25 PM

click to enlarge JULIA KEIM
  • Julia Keim
The state of American political discourse inspires many people to drink, but here's a new twist.

Independence Brewing Co. aims to get beer fans to the polls via the debut of Freak Power, its new blood orange and clove hefeweizen available at San Antonio stores through September.

Freak Power — named for the political party that emerged during Hunter S. Thompson's 1970 run for sheriff in Aspen, Colorado — will host free Texas voter registration events in the coming months, starting with one at the Austin brewery on Saturday, June 22. Be aware before you plan a road trip, however, that the debut event will only register Travis County residents.

Deputized brewery reps will host additional Freak Power voter registrations in San Antonio, Houston, Ft. Worth and Dallas, with dates announced on Facebook. The brewery's efforts to boost voter registration are leading up to the state elections in 2019 and national elections in 2020.

“Now, more than ever, we need to encourage each other to speak up and enact change,” Amy Cartwright, Independence's cofounder, said in a recent press release. “The 2020 election is a critical moment for our nation and will set the political agenda for the coming years."



Cartwright founded Independence with her husband, Rob, in 2004. The brewery will celebrate its 15th anniversary in October.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Cool Business Plan: El Paraiso Helped Make Paletas a San Antonio Summertime Staple Read More

  2. Hotel Havana, Flora + Fortitude Hosting Four-Course CBD Dinner Read More

  3. Alamo Biscuit Co. Brings Creative, Brunch-Friendly Bites and Panaderia to Northwest San Antonio Read More

  4. Mi Tierra Co-Founder Cruz Cortez Has Died Read More

  5. Shake Shack Will Open Second San Antonio Location This Friday Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...