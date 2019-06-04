Email
Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Here's How You Can Win a Year of Free Wings at COVER 3

Posted By on Tue, Jun 4, 2019 at 3:57 PM

click to enlarge JULIA KEIM FOR GIANT NOISE
  • Julia Keim for Giant Noise
Both wing-lovers and football/soccer/futbol fans can kick off the 2019 Women's World Cup with wing specials and raffle contests at COVER 3 starting Friday, June 7. 

This month, the Texas-based restaurant chain will honor women in sports  — offering a fresh lineup of globally-inspired wings, a sporting equipment drive to benefit young athletes and a chance for one lucky fan to win free wings for a year.

To enter the contest, COVER 3 guests must submit their team bracket, donate a piece of children’s sports equipment and dine-in at least four times.

Stop by the restaurant and pick up a World Cup Passport to keep track of your wins; if you turn in your passport by July 8, you'll be entered to win prizes – including 52 weeks of free wings, COVER 3 gift cards, tickets to the Circuit of Americas in Austin and food-friendly swag.



Not sure who to root for? Team USA will play June 11, 16 and 20. To learn more, visit cover-3.com

