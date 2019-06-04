San Antonio Chef Tapped to Join James Beard Program for Women Entrepreneurs

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of the Good Kind
It's no secret that the culinary industry is still dominated by male chefs, but women like San Antonio chef Tim McDiarmid, owner of The Good Kind,
are determined to change that through entrepreneurship.
McDiarmid was recently selected — as one of 20 industry professionals from a national pool of applicants — to join the 2019 Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership (WEL)
program, led by the James Beard Foundation.
Now in its third year, WEL provides attendees with the training and resources they need to successfully lead and expand restaurants and food businesses. The five-day program, which will take place in Massachusetts in October, will also address work-life balance for women in the food industry,
“I couldn’t be more grateful and excited to be chosen to participate in the WEL program,” McDiarmid stated in a press release. “Having just recently opened the second location of The Good Kind in Southtown, and taken over the Ivy Hall event space, it is the perfect time to focus on scaling up my business at every level.”
McDiarmid was raised in Canada and worked for restaurants in New York City before launching catering business Tim the Girl
in San Antonio in 2011. Since then, McDiarmid has made the farm-to-table movement accessible with her catering services, two TGK locations — one at the Pearl, and one in Southtown— and the Ivy Hall events space.
To learn more about women's leadership programs at the James Beard Foundation, visit jamesbeard.org/women-leadership-programs
.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.