Here's Where You Can Score Free Donuts in San Antonio on National Donut Day

Courtesy of Duck Donuts

Here are some of the Alamo city's best donut shops offering super sweet deals (and events!) in celebration of National Donut Day this Friday.// This St. Mary's staple will be offering a free donut with any order to the first 30 customers of the day, and the first 25 to order a dozen donuts will be given a free Fiesta medal. Extra-large donuts (that can feed 6-7 people, or just one person with the right amount of willpower) will also be available on a first-come first-served basis.// If you place a delivery order with a minimum purchase of three dozen donuts, you'll get another dozen free. In this case, the donuts come to YOU, plus your office mates will love you for it.// It's going to be pretty lit at the Huebner location, where customers are getting several incentives to celebrate the day with their Sweet Summer Beach Bash featuring a sandbox and beach-themed photobooth. Children's activities will be going on from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and free five-minute massages will be given to every tenth customer courtesy of Float SA. They're also partnering with the Polycystic Kidney Disease San Antonio Chapter to help spread awareness of the disease. Customers will also be getting a free donut, no purchase necessary.// This national chain is offering customers a free donut with the purchase of any beverage while supplies last. They've got all the classic flavors and the coffee is A+, so it's definitely worth the visit.// Stop by your nearest shop for a free donut of your choice (no purchase necessary), and keep an eye out for the majestic glowing red sign that lets you know they're hot and ready.// The Texas-based chain is giving away a free donut with every purchase.