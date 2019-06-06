San Antonio Chef Featured on Cooking Channel's Man Fire Food

click image
-
Instagram / the_cookhouse
A San Antonio chef made his national television debut on the hit series Man Fire Food
Wednesday night.
Chef Pieter Sypestyn appeared on the Cooking Channel show hosted by Canadian grilling guru Roger Mooking. The show highlights regional styles of barbecue, allowing Sypestyn to get TV time for his creative way of cooking pork.
In the "Smoking and Spit-Roasting in Texas"
episode, Sypestyn made a wild pig stuffed with chaurice, a spicy sausage popular in Cajun fare. For the special dish, the meat is then added to a tomato-based stew.
Sypestyn, who heads Cookhouse and NOLA, joins the likes of Cured's Steve McHugh and Johnny Hernandez of La Gloria, who both made appearances on the show.
The episode will air again soon
, if you want to catch Sypestyn working his magic.
