San Antonio's Summer Food Festivals and Events for $15 or Less

If your summer plans include festivals, pop-ups and other excuses to nosh, luckily those will be abundant around San Antonio as the weather warms. And here’s an added bonus: plenty of those food-centric summer events have a low admission price. Others are free. What follows is a sampling of worthwhile events with admission prices that will set you back less than the cost of a fancy cocktail.Eat your way through San Antonio’s burgeoning food culture, specifically drawing on the many cultures that settled the state. Encounter sugary Transylvanian chimney cakes, flaky Filipino lumpia and prickly pear drinks from the American Indians. Almost as nice is the price — most food options will be under $10. Advanced tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12.Attend a plática with chef Adán Medrano for a free, food-filled reading from his newest cookbook, Don’t Count your Tortillas: The Art of Texas Mexican Cooking. Medrano, an expert in Mexican-American food culture, will demo authentic recipes, sharing both his experiences and dishes from his new cookbook.Head to Alamo Beer for every icy treat imaginable — among them, mangonadas, paletas, ice cream sandwiches and milkshakes. The free food festival aims to satisfy cravings while keeping you cool. Local vendors will also be serving up savory snacks, local crafts and activities. Need another enticement? It’s free to enter.Don’t let the word “vegan” throw you. The inaugural two-day festival aims to celebrate vegan culture by showing just how delicious plant-based food can be. Expect local vendors, speakers and free physical activities for kids and adults alike. Early bird tickets on Eventbrite cost $5 and include a mini-swag bag with vegan treats. Children under 12 enter free.Sometimes you have to look for inspiration, and sometimes it arrives at in the form of free coffee, donuts and art. Each week, Artpace invites the community to visit and make a morning connection with contemporary art. As part of the deal, enjoy complimentary drinks and pastries from local vendors including Banderosa Rosa, Estate Coffee Co. and Maybelle’s Donuts.