This Week in San Antonio Food: From Donuts to Sprouts, Choices Abound

We're just days into June, and San Antonio's culinary scene is already buzzing with restaurant openings, closings and food-friendly events.
To start, we found some of the best San Antonio spots for you to celebrate National Donut Day
on Friday, June 7.
Need a way to celebrate rosé all day this weekend? Dress in your best pink-and-white attire for Saturday's Rosé Soiree
at the St. Anthony Hotel, and grab cocktails or lounge poolside from from noon-6 p.m. A day pass to the rooftop infinity pool costs $35.
Biga on the Banks will celebrate National Rosé Day and National Best Friends Day with $15 rosé flights and 50% off all rosé bottles this weekend only. Details are available at biga.com
San Antonio celebrated the grand opening of the long-awaited Shake Shack Brackenridge
location on Friday, and there's a special Pride Shake in honor of Pride Month. Skip the long lines with the ShackApp
Brew's Lee Tea
will soon unveil new, sustainable straws for its popular boba tea, so it can minimize the business' eco-footprint and help San Antonio #stopsucking.
San Antonio chef Pieter Sypestyn appeared on the Cooking Channel's Man Fire Food
TV show, and demonstrated how to prepare a wild boar with Cajun flavors as part of the "Smoking and Spit-Roasting in Texas" episode.
The Sprouts Farmers Market
store at Henderson Pass will close this month, but customers can look forward to a new Bulverde location slated to open on June 26.
Chef Tim McDiarmid, owner of The Good Kind, was selected as one of 20 industry professionals — from a national pool of applicants — to join a James Beard Program for Women Entrepreneurs.
Speaking of entrepreneurs, San Antonio Entrepreneur Week is kicking off a spate of free business workshops and community meet-ups with a special brunch at the Friendly Spot on June 23.
EVO recently launched a new cinematic-inspired menu
featuring chef-driven bites, cocktails and desserts at select theater locations, including The SPOT-San Marcos, Kyle and Schertz.
Food writer Ron Bechtol reviewed Bistro9
, the newest French restaurant from chefs Damien Watel and Lisa Astorga-Watel.
The original Mama's Cafe,
a longtime fixture in San Antonio's dining scene, has closed for repairs, but owner Cappy Lawton has plans to renovate and reopen the eatery within a few months.
