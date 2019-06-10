Monday, June 10, 2019
Chef Andrew Weissman Closing Moshe's Golden Falafel to Open Burger Restaurant
By Sarah Martinez
on Mon, Jun 10, 2019 at 2:29 PM
Fans of Moshe's Golden Falafel may want to pay a visit to the restaurant this week. Just call ahead first to make sure it's still open.
Owner and chef Andrew Weissman announced Friday that he would be closing the Mediterranean staple in Olmos Park to focus on a new venture. By the end of the month, Weissman expects to open a new hamburger project called Mr. Juicy.
The upcoming burger joint will move into the soon-to-be-closed Moshe's following a remodel. The closure comes roughly two years after Weissman shuttered the downtown Moshe's location.
Weissman's burger contribution comes in light of a related project — a French fry-focused business that will make its home at the San Antonio International Airport. He told the Express-News
that he needed a kitchen "large enough to do the off-site production work."
Looks like San Antonio foodies will lose out on chickpeas and get cheeseburgers instead. Diners can expect single- or double-patty burgers served on house-baked poppyseed buns with a choice of cheese, not to mention double-fried fries and milkshakes.
