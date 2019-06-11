San Antonio Restaurants Offering Special Father's Day Deals

click to enlarge
Father's Day celebrations are often overshadowed by summer breaks and vacations, but come Sunday, June 16, there's still plenty of restaurants where you can show your favorite father figure that you care.
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery
// Snooze is serving up one-day specials including the Bacon Dad Happy, a buttermilk pancake topped with maple syrup, bourbon butter, spicy candied pecans and a BBQ bacon jam, and The Dad Abides, a breakfast cocktail made with bourbon, cold brew, heavy cream, maple syrup and a bacon garnish. Multiple locations, snoozeeatery.com
Pluckers Wing Bar
// Dads who show proof of their Pluckers Club membership can enjoy a free meal with a complimentary entree, side and non-alcoholic beverage, (up to a $15 value). If you're lucky, dad just might share some of his favorite dishes like fried pickles, chicken wings and burgers. Multiple locations, pluckers.com
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
// Take dad to Perry's for $6.95 brunch-inspired off-menu cocktails from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and stay for the $34.95 three-course Pork Chop Sunday Supper Special, available 4-9 p.m. 15900 La Cantera Parkway, (210) 558-6161, perryssteakhouse.com
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
// Celebrate your favorite father this weekend with a special three-course menu that includes a 35 oz. Prime Tomahawk. Treat dad (or yourself) to a $20 bourbon flight that includes Maker’s Mark, Knob Creek and Basil Hayden. 255 East Basse Road, Suite 200, (210) 824-9463, flemingssteakhouse.com.
Carrabba’s Italian Grill
// This Father's Day, dads can enjoy their favorite dish at Carrabba's and order a second, regularly-priced entrée like the Chicken Bryan or lobster ravioli, with a soup or salad, for just $10. Menu exceptions apply. 12507 W Interstate 10, (210) 694-4191, carrabbas.com
