Friday, June 14, 2019

This Week in San Antonio Food: I Want to Believe in the Vegan Illuminati, An Upcoming Crepe Spot and All-You-Can-Eat Sushi

Posted By on Fri, Jun 14, 2019 at 10:34 AM

  • Courtesy Fontaine's
The best way to explore San Antonio? With great food and drinks. We found the latest diners, talked to up-and-coming chefs and released the newest print issue of Flavor Magazine, so you can enjoy your city.

There's no vegan illuminati in the Alamo City, but local restauranteurs and entrepreneurs are determined to make San Antonio's plant-powered movement inclusive, especially for people of color.

Fontaine's Southern Diner & Bar, a late-night Southern-style diner, opened Friday. Chef Tim Rattray's new restaurant will offer classic dishes, an all-day Sunday happy hour and lawn games.

Chef Andrew Weissman is closing Moshe's Golden Falafel this month, and open Mr. Juicy, a new burger spot.



Yummi Japanese Restaurant on Bitters will reopen with new management and an all-you-can-eat sushi special ($19.95 per person) from June 28-30.

Good food abides. Head to Bowl and Barrel this month and celebrate the Big Lebowski's 'The Dude' with CBD-Laced White Russians and cookies.

You'll find French crêpes, savory bites and drinks at Sweet Paris, a popular Texas-based chain of Parisian-inspired cafes, which will open its first San Antonio location at La Cantera in late June.

Stock up on napkins. Pluckers is opening their second San Antonio location (and bringing us more wings) on July 8.

SAHA broke ground Wednesday on Garcia Street Urban Farm, a 4.1-acre farm designed to bring fresh produce and food education to San Antonio's East Side. Cute baby goats are included.

District 3 residents can now find healthy, fresh and affordable produce at five local corner stores, as part of the VIVA SA Healthy Corner Store Initiative.

Not sure how to celebrate Father's Day? We made a list of dad-friendly restaurants and drinks offering special deals that you'll both enjoy this weekend.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

