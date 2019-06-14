This Week in San Antonio Food: I Want to Believe in the Vegan Illuminati, An Upcoming Crepe Spot and All-You-Can-Eat Sushi

click to enlarge
The best way to explore San Antonio? With great food and drinks. We found the latest diners, talked to up-and-coming chefs
and released the newest print issue of Flavor Magazine, so you can enjoy your city.
There's no vegan illuminati in the Alamo City, but local restauranteurs and entrepreneurs are determined to make San Antonio's plant-powered movement
inclusive, especially for people of color.
Fontaine's Southern Diner & Bar, a late-night Southern-style diner, opened Friday
. Chef Tim Rattray's new restaurant will offer classic dishes, an all-day Sunday happy hour and lawn games.
Chef Andrew Weissman is closing Moshe's Golden Falafel
this month, and open Mr. Juicy, a new burger spot.
Yummi Japanese Restaurant on Bitters
will reopen with new management and an all-you-can-eat sushi special ($19.95 per person) from June 28-30.
Good food abides. Head to Bowl and Barrel this month and celebrate the Big Lebowski's 'The Dude' with CBD-Laced White Russians
and cookies.
You'll find French crêpes, savory bites and drinks at Sweet Paris,
a popular Texas-based chain of Parisian-inspired cafes, which will open its first San Antonio location at La Cantera in late June.
Stock up on napkins. Pluckers is opening their second San Antonio location
(and bringing us more wings) on July 8.
SAHA broke ground Wednesday on Garcia Street Urban Farm,
a 4.1-acre farm designed to bring fresh produce and food education to San Antonio's East Side. Cute baby goats
are included.
District 3 residents can now find healthy, fresh and affordable produce at five local corner stores, as part of the VIVA SA Healthy Corner Store Initiative.
Not sure how to celebrate Father's Day? We made a list of dad-friendly restaurants and drinks
offering special deals that you'll both enjoy this weekend.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.