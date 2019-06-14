Whataburger Sets Sights on Expansion, Sells Majority Interest to Chicago-Based Bank

click to enlarge
Whataburger
, the iconic Texas fast-casual dining chain, has announced plans to sell its majority interest to BDT Capital Partners, a Chicago-based bank, as the company explores its expansion options.
According to the company, the acquisition will take place later this summer. BDT Capital Partners will work with existing Whataburger leadership to develop a strategy for long-term growth.
“As the brand embarks on a growth and expansion plan, we decided the time was right to promote new leadership to carry the company forward,” stated Whataburger President/CEO Preston Atkinson, in a recent press release. “This leadership team has the right combination of Whataburger core values, strategic vision and people-centered leadership to take us into the future.”
The company will remain headquartered in San Antonio, and the Dobson Family, who founded the company in 1950, will retain minority ownership.
To read the full press release, click here
.
