Majestic Theatre Celebrates 90th Birthday with a Month of Food, Happy Hour Events

The historic Majestic Theatre
– a premiere entertainment destination for generations in downtown San Antonio – will celebrate its 90th anniversary this month with a lineup of special food and drink events.
The festivities will kick off with Lunch Break on Houston Street
on Friday, June 21. The event will feature live music, bites and drinks from local food trucks Pho-U Vietnamese Cuisine
and Mi Taquito Arandas Jalisco
, and free birthday cake provided by Centro San Antonio.
“Thanks to the community’s commitment to the performing arts and our historic gems, the Majestic Theatre has been the Crown Jewel of Houston Street, entertaining San Antonio for 90 years,” stated Emily Smith, General Manager of The Majestic and Empire Theatres.
Theatre fans can enjoy a cocktail and a behind-the-scenes tour during the Happy Hour Tours at the Majestic
, available on June 24 and July 1. Attendees can explore the theatre with a glass of frosé, wine or beer, and end the tour with a complimentary “Crown Jewel” cocktail.
Happy Hour tickets cost $25 per person and are available at the Theatre Box office
or online at ticketmaster.com.
A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Las Casas Foundation Performing Arts Scholarship Program.
