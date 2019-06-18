Papa's Burgers Owner Opens New BBQ Spot in North Side San Antonio

click image
Look out Bill Miller Bar-B-Q, there's a new drive-thru barbecue spot in town.
Papa’s Quickdraw BBQ
, the long-awaited restaurant concept from Papa's Burgers
owner Robert Walker and business partner Catherine Gerch, opened Tuesday morning.
Where many fast-food customers are overwhelmed by the sheer number of menu options, Papa’s Quickdraw BBQ will offer a simple sandwich menu –with a choice between chunky smoked brisket, smoked chicken or smoked pulled pork – and a small selection of chips and ice-cold sodas. Customers can also "quickdraw," or add house hot sauce, to their orders.
"Papa’s Quickdraw BBQ is something very unique and different,” Walker told the Current
. “We want to be known as the ‘quickest ‘que in the west.’ We will be a place with fast service and amazing quality."
There's no dine-in space, but the drive-thru BBQ joint will use "quality ingredients" and the same bread as Papa's Burgers, Walker said.
The restaurant's smoky cubed brisket, pulled pork and tender chicken are expertly created by a publicity-shy pitmaster, who prefers to be known as "Tindall BBQ."
"He came out of retirement because he loved the concept," Walker said.
Walker has steadily expanded his food empire since Yelp named Papa’s Burgers as the fourth-best U.S. burger joint
in 2018.
Papa's Quickdraw BBQ isn't anything fancy, Walker said, but it's reminiscent of backyard summer barbecues and trips to the Comal River, surrounded by ice-cold beverages and great food.
"We're looking to create a new memory for customers, one that reminds them of the simple things," he added.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.