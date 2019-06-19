Witte Museum Pokes Fun at Fyre Festival With Upcoming After-Hours Cocktail Event

click to enlarge
The Witte Museum is bringing libations, local bites and a "yacht-club" lifestyle to its after-hours event, Cocktails & Culture: Survival of Fyre Island
, on June 27.
Unlike the infamous Fyre Festival
– a failed 2017 music festival that launched a wave of lawsuits, documentaries and memes – the museum's Fyre Island
will invite attendees to enjoy complimentary brews from Alamo Beer before testing their survival skills in the museum's latest show, Survival: The Exhibition.
"We thought it would be fun to have an event that played on the Fyre Festival and connected to our survival exhibit," said director of communications Katye Brought.
Attendees can purchase food on-site from local eateries Chamoy Dreams
, Mr. Meximum
and Azuca Catering, before heading into the exhibit's zip-line and ropes course. Don Strange Catering
will serve a lineup of dishes for the VIP event crowds, while Four 40 Entertainment
will introduce the evening's activities and a live performance featuring fire dancers.
Cocktails & Culture: Survival of Fyre Island will take place from 7- 9 p.m. The event is open to guests 21 and over. Limited seating available.
GA tickets cost $25 per person and include access to Survival: The Exhibition; VIP tickets cost $35 per person, with an all-inclusive Fyre Island tour reservation. To purchase tickets, click here
.
