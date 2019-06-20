San Antonio's Newest Coffee Shops Bring High-Quality Roasters and Cups of Joe

It's easy to find a mediocre cup of joe, but it takes time to discover new, high-quality coffee shops, roasters and retailers in San Antonio.
Fortunately, the Alamo City is in the midst of a coffee wave that promises to bring world-class, curated coffee experiences to a cup near you. Here are some local spots you should definitely make it a point to try.
Coffeecionado
click image
-
Instagram / coffeecionadolife
This South Side coffee shop serves flavorful, single-origin Columbian coffee that empowers coffee producers and caffeine aficionados alike. Owner Patricia Butler-Aguilar, who comes from a coffee-producing family in Colombia, offers incredible cappuccinos, lattes and cold-brew beverages, as well as a variety of coffee blends and educational roasting classes in house. 502 W Mitchell, (210) 560-4669, coffeecionado.coffee
Southbound Coffee
click image
-
Instagram / southboundcoffee210
The colorful coffee trailer, found just outside Chico's Bakery, recently began serving hot and cold coffee beverages (including iced Mexican mocha lattes) that are the perfect addition to any pastry. Located near TAMSU and Palo Alto College, Southbound opens from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Wednesday and Friday through Saturday. 9155 S Zarzamora St, instagram.com/southboundcoffee210
QuickDraw Coffee
click image
-
Instagram / quickdrawcoffee
Since the firefighter and veteran-owned mobile coffee bar opened in late 2018, QuickDraw has consistently delivered expertly-made cortados, lattes, customizable brews and friendly service. Keep an eye out for their weekly schedule, and plan on leaving with at least one locally-sourced treat or coffee blend available at the counter – QuickDraw is all about supporting their fellow small businesses. 27532 Old Blanco Rd, (210) 392-0016, facebook.com/quickdrawcoffee
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.