Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 20, 2019

San Antonio's Newest Coffee Shops Bring High-Quality Roasters and Cups of Joe

Posted By on Thu, Jun 20, 2019 at 12:27 PM

It's easy to find a mediocre cup of joe, but it takes time to discover new, high-quality coffee shops, roasters and retailers in San Antonio.

Fortunately, the Alamo City is in the midst of a coffee wave that promises to bring world-class, curated coffee experiences to a cup near you. Here are some local spots you should definitely make it a point to try.

Coffeecionado
click image INSTAGRAM / COFFEECIONADOLIFE
  • Instagram / coffeecionadolife
This South Side coffee shop serves flavorful, single-origin Columbian coffee that empowers coffee producers and caffeine aficionados alike. Owner Patricia Butler-Aguilar, who comes from a coffee-producing family in Colombia, offers incredible cappuccinos, lattes and cold-brew beverages, as well as a variety of coffee blends and educational roasting classes in house. 502 W Mitchell, (210) 560-4669, coffeecionado.coffee

 Southbound Coffee
click image INSTAGRAM / SOUTHBOUNDCOFFEE210
  • Instagram / southboundcoffee210
The colorful coffee trailer, found just outside Chico's Bakery, recently began serving hot and cold coffee beverages (including iced Mexican mocha lattes) that are the perfect addition to any pastry. Located near TAMSU and Palo Alto College, Southbound opens from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Wednesday and Friday through Saturday. 9155 S Zarzamora St, instagram.com/southboundcoffee210

QuickDraw Coffee
click image INSTAGRAM / QUICKDRAWCOFFEE
  • Instagram / quickdrawcoffee
Since the firefighter and veteran-owned mobile coffee bar opened in late 2018, QuickDraw has consistently delivered expertly-made cortados, lattes, customizable brews and friendly service. Keep an eye out for their weekly schedule, and plan on leaving with at least one locally-sourced treat or coffee blend available at the counter – QuickDraw is all about supporting their fellow small businesses. 27532 Old Blanco Rd, (210) 392-0016, facebook.com/quickdrawcoffee

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

  |  

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Down Home, Fancied Up: Tim Rattray’s Fontaine’s Southern Diner & Bar Focuses on Elevating Simple Fare Read More

  2. San Antonio Beer Week Closes With Southtown Brewery Crawl Read More

  3. Witte Museum Pokes Fun at Fyre Festival With Upcoming After-Hours Cocktail Event Read More

  4. Papa's Burgers Owner Opens New BBQ Spot in North Side San Antonio Read More

  5. Majestic Theatre Celebrates 90th Birthday with a Month of Food, Happy Hour Events Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation