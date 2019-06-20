Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 20, 2019

Texas Breweries Will Begin Beer To-Go Sales in September

Posted By on Thu, Jun 20, 2019 at 1:59 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / RANGERCREEK
Good news for local beer fans: Texas breweries will be able to their product to go, starting September 1.

For San Antonio craft breweries like Ranger Creek Brewing & Distilling, the long-awaited law will allow for new revenue and potential customers. Gov. Greg Abbott this week signed the TABC sunset bill — including its beer to-go amendment — into law, ending a lengthy battle between craft brewers and the Beer Alliance of Texas and the Wholesale Beer Distributors of Texas.

Until now, Texas had been the only remaining state to restrict on-site brewery sales, forcing customers to find and purchase their favorite local brews from a supermarket or liquor store, instead of during a brewery tour.

“We’re a unique case, being a brewery and distillery, but Ranger Creek has been here for nearly a decade,” brewer TJ Miller said. “When we first started this business, we couldn’t sell anything.”



Brewpubs can produce and sell up to 10,000 barrels on- and off-site each year, while breweries can produce up to 225,000 barrels and sell up to 5,000 barrels annually.

“[Previous legislation] wouldn’t let us become a brew pub, so we couldn’t sell our beer to out-of-state visitors and people coming in from cities across Texas," Miller said. "The new law a huge [win] for us. We’re excited for this to go into effect.”

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Down Home, Fancied Up: Tim Rattray’s Fontaine’s Southern Diner & Bar Focuses on Elevating Simple Fare Read More

  2. San Antonio Beer Week Closes With Southtown Brewery Crawl Read More

  3. Witte Museum Pokes Fun at Fyre Festival With Upcoming After-Hours Cocktail Event Read More

  4. Papa's Burgers Owner Opens New BBQ Spot in North Side San Antonio Read More

  5. Majestic Theatre Celebrates 90th Birthday with a Month of Food, Happy Hour Events Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation