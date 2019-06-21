Successful Al Fresco: Where to Find the Best Dining Patios in San Antonio

click to enlarge Courtesy of Con Safos

Few things feel more like summer in San Antonio than dinner on a restaurant patio, relishing the onset of the night-time breeze with a frosty drink in hand.Whether you’re looking for a space to cool down after a long bike ride, relax with your favorite furry friend or simply enjoy cold beers while watching the sunset, San Antonio has a restaurant patio right for the occasion.This philanthropic East Side bar specializes in al fresco dining with a cause, donating proceeds to local charities and nonprofits. Grab cool cocktails on the patio and order the crispy chicken wings, bao buns or ramen from its on-site restaurant, Kuriya.The Block, a culinary park located near the University of Texas at San Antonio campus, brings the city’s best food trucks and breweries together in one place. Visitors will also find family friendly and date night-approved entertainment options, like movie and game screenings, at the casual outdoor patio.This small yet lively neighborhood wine bar features generous patio space with picnic-style seating. It can be an ideal spot to enjoy wine by the glass or meet up with friends to split chic snacks while trying a bottle or two of something new.Located in Hemisfair’s Yanaguana Garden, Con Safos provides an incredible view of the bustling downtown area and the surrounding green space. Weekly specials include concha burgers, wings and a selection of frosty margaritas, mangonadas and favorite local brews on tap.Southerleigh, located inside the historic Pearl brewhouse, is one food landmark that’s impossible to miss. Stop by the restaurant’s courtyard to take advantage of the fresh Gulf Coast oysters, rotating seasonal brews and great happy hour specials — 75-cent biscuits, $1 pressure fried wings and discount beer and wine — available daily from 3-5 p.m.A popular brunch spot, Sangria on the Burg delivers flavorful eats, ice-cold beers and tasty $4 sangria glasses during happy hour. The outdoor patio offers customers a vibrant setting to chat, watch local sports or cool down after a long day.If you’re looking for a pet-friendly space with shade, views and Southern-style eats, look no further than Eastside Kitchenette. Take a seat on the restaurant’s front porch to enjoy drinks, snacks and year-round cool temperatures, if only to escape the brutal summer heat.This Monte Vista eatery brings appealing yet approachable American and Italian-inspired dishes to the table — and its appealing outdoor patio. Happy hour includes affordable bites, plus wine bottles are 20% off on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.A popular destination for San Antonio’s bicycle crowd, Sancho’s offers indoor seating plus an outdoor patio where you’ll find well and beer specials, not to mention live music. The laid-back cantina feel makes it an inviting place to meet friends, grab a quick bite or take the pups while on a walk.A Southtown favorite, The Friendly Spot invites all guests — families with children, young professionals and die-hard San Antonio sports fans — to unwind and enjoy themselves. The icehouse recently introduced spirited libations to its beer and bites menu.