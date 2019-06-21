This Week in San Antonio Food News: A Look at New Coffee Spots, Fine Dining for Cheap and Restaurant Openings

click image
It's official: Texas breweries will begin selling beer to-go,
starting this fall. Soon you'll be able to visit your favorite San Antonio craft breweries and purchase bottles, growlers or even a case of your favorite brews, to enjoy at home.
San Antonio's newest coffee shops
are here to help you upgrade your life and coffee drinking experiences.
San Antonio Beer Week will end Saturday with a Southtown Brewery Crawl
that explores some of the best Southtown breweries around. Join the SABW crew, and hop on the shuttle tour, to learn and enjoy beers along the way.
Fontaine’s Southern Diner & Bar
is now open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and pie, anytime. "We’re going to have a rotating number of Southern desserts, so hopefully people are coming in often enough to try them all," Chef Tim Rattray said.
San Antonio's historic downtown Majestic Theatre will celebrate its 90th Birthday over cocktails during its happy hour
tours, available June 24 and July 1.
Dozens of local restaurants will offer $15 prix-fixe lunch and $30 dinner menus during Culinaria's Tasty Tuesdays
, available every Tuesday through August.
Papa's Quickdraw BBQ
opened its North Side drive-thru this week, offering three BBQ sandwich options, and a mission to become the "fastest 'que in the West."
The modern, Dallas-based Southern diner, Ida Claire
will open its first San Antonio location this fall. Look forward to weekend brunch at the Alamo Quarry near the restaurant's rose garden, boozy beverages and private dining options inside the restaurant's converted airstream trailers.
You don't need a yacht to enjoy the Witte Museum's Survival of Fyre Island event
on June 27. Unlike the 2017 Fyre Festival, the event will offer complimentary brews, flavorful bites and access to the new survival exhibit.
