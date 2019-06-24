Email
Monday, June 24, 2019

Alamo Candy Company Selected as a Supplier for Walmart Stores

Posted By on Mon, Jun 24, 2019 at 5:08 PM

Select Alamo Candy Company products, including the company's signature strawberry belts, will hit store shelves at all San Antonio Walmart locations in the coming months.

The family-owned company, founded by Felix and Juanita Samame in 1991, was recently selected as a supplier for Walmart during the superstore's sixth annual "Open Call" event at Walmart HQ in Bentonville, Arkansas.

“It’s a big deal for us, we take [pride] in making our products, and they’re all handmade here in San Antonio,” said Chief Communication Officer William Samame, who runs the company with his parents and siblings.

Today, Alamo Candy produces more than 70 classic and original products, and employs 40-50 residents, but company expects the increased product demand will create new, local jobs. Depending on consumer demand, the candies could be also produced for out-of-state Walmart locations.



"This is the opportunity of a lifetime for businesses to get their products exposed to new customers,” said Anne Hatfield. “It’s very exciting and it’s great news for San Antonio, and this great [local] company."

Samame credited locals with the company's success.

"Buyers were impressed with the number of people in San Antonio who have been supporting our products, and for so long," he said. "If it wasn’t for our customers, we wouldn’t be where we are right now."

The "Open Call" event is part of Walmart's ongoing pledge to invest in local jobs and U.S. manufacturing. In 2013, the company committed to investing $250 billion in American jobs and products by 2023. According to company officials, Walmart spent $52.4 billion on Texas suppliers in 2018, supporting 285,693 local jobs.

